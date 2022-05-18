Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will post $56.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.51 million and the highest is $56.76 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $60.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $255.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.98 million to $267.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 132,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,795. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

