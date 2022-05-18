Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.93). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,582. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,003 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

