Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.10. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 12,824,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,932. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.