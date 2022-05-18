Brokerages Expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 133,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,066. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

