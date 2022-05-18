Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $260.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,473,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,153,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.90. 1,550,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

