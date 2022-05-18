Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $77.14

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 18,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

