Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$37.00

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.41. 343,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,148. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

