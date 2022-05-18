Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $50.40

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 271,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

