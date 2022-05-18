Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.14.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OXY opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,294,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.