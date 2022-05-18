Brokers Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.
OGC stock opened at C$2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
