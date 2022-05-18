Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.