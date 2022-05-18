Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

