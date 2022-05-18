Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 663.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

