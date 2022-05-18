Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 663.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.