Burency (BUY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Burency (BUY) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Burency has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $1.29 million and $215,718.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.47 or 1.00016571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.