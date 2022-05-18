Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $58.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $703.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.54.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.