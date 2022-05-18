Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 296,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,428. The company has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.