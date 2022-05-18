Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,316. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.41.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

