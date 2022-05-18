Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 830,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXBMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 377,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.95.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.