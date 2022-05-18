Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $15,674.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.88 or 0.06728912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

