Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.34

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

