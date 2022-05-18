Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.