Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

