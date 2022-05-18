Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.07. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

