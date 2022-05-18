Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 176.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

