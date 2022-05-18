Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.22% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,242,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $262.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

