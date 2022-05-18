Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 47,107 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,099,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

