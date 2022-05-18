Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNTMF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)
