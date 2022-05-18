Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

