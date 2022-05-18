Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 26,732 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

