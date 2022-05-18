Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 15,037 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRobot by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

