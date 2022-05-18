Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

