Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,057 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 49,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.