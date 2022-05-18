Capital One Financial Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

MAA opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 697.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

