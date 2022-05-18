Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £20,179.20 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £20,179.20 ($24,875.74).
LON:CARD opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Card Factory plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.70 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £217.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.
