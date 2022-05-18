Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,000.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,000.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 123,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

