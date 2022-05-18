Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

