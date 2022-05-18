CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

