Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.