CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

