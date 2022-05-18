Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $10,841,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 516,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 201,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

