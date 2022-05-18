Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CBOE opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

