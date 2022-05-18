Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,795. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.86.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.