Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CLSN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 4,153.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

