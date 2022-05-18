Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of CLSN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.