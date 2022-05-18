Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

