Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
TSE:CEE opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
