Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

