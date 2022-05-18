CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $119,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.