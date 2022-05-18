Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:CG remained flat at $C$10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 327,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,676. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.46 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.89.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

