Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.06

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

