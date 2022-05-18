ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $252,370.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $252,370.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,201.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00562050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00515819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.43 or 1.68409424 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

