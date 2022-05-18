Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIAFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 25,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,715. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

