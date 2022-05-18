Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,660 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 38,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.